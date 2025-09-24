Pictures and video from press launch of Bank of Dave The Musical at The Lowry Salford

Yes, the musical version of the hit Netflix film capturing Burnley entrepreneur Dave Fishwick’s battle to set up a community bank is set to make its stage debut at The Lowry, Salford, next year.
We went along to the launch day to give you a glimpse in pictures and video of what to expect.
1. Dave Fishwick chats with Michelle Eagleton at the Bank of Dave Musical launch at the Lowry Theatre in Salford. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Dave Fishwick and his wife Nicky at the Bank of Dave Musical launch at the Lowry Theatre in Salford. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Pippa Cleary peforms Nowt to Lose at the Bank of Dave Musical launch at the Lowry Theatre in Salford. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Pippa Cleary peforms Nowt to Lose at the Bank of Dave Musical launch at the Lowry Theatre in Salford. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
