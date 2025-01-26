Performing Arts Student Ruby Whittaker Wins Prestigious Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ruby Whittaker (16), a rising star in Burnley’s performing arts community, has been named the winner of the prestigious Oli Bob Award. The award celebrates young individuals who demonstrate exceptional personal growth through drama or music while embodying the values of kindness, empathy, and support for others.

Ruby, a performing arts student at Burnley College and Act One Beginners, and an active member of Burnley Pantomime Society and Burnley Light Opera Society, has earned widespread admiration as a shining example of talent, dedication, and inclusivity.

Ruby’s nomination for the Oli Bob Award praised her ability to inspire and uplift others, recognising her as a young person who not only excels in drama and music but also demonstrates genuine care for the success and well-being of her peers. It highlighted her gift for supporting others to build confidence and create an environment where kindness and inclusion are just as important as skill.

It stated what sets Ruby apart is not just her artistic brilliance but also her deep sense of empathy and her natural ability to create an inclusive environment for everyone she works with. She goes out of her way to ensure that her fellow cast members, regardless of their roles, feel valued and encouraged to shine.

Ruby performing with Burnley Pantomime Society.

Ruby approaches every opportunity with enthusiasm and professionalism, constantly pushing herself to achieve new heights while uplifting those around her. She balances her studies, multiple performing arts commitments, and her role helping younger performers with remarkable dedication. It is this rare blend of talent, character, and inclusivity that has allowed Ruby to shine brighter than thousands of other candidates nationwide, earning her the well-deserved recognition of the Oli Bob Award.

The awarding panel commended Ruby, stating:"You are an incredibly talented person. While your passion for performing arts is clear, what impressed us most is the positive impact you have on everyone around you. This award celebrates young people who go above and beyond, demonstrating empathy, encouragement, and support to those around them, regardless of ability. The skills you’ve developed through acting and singing will stand you in good stead—keep being strong, supportive, inclusive, and determined."

Ruby received a trophy and a cash prize, which she plans to invest in her future studies and auditions as she continues her journey in the performing arts. The Oli Bob Award, supported by the Oli Bob Foundation and the National Youth Arts Trust, was established to honour young people who inspire through the performing arts. It emphasises the importance of kindness, growth, and community impact alongside artistic achievement, highlighting the vital role the arts play in shaping young lives.

Burnley’s arts community should celebrate Ruby’s incredible achievement, confident that her talent, dedication, and compassion will continue to inspire others as she works towards an exciting future in drama and music.