'I Am No Bird' by Stute Theatre shows at Burnley Mechanics Theatre today and at The Rainhall Centre in Barnoldswick tomorrow (Friday May 6th) at 7pm. Whalley Library will host an afternoon performance on Saturday at 3.30pm and a final show will be staged at Longridge Library on Wednesday ( May 11th) at 7.30pm.

This is a modern retelling of the lives of the Brontë sisters told through theatre live music and song. fusing the stories of the sisters with drama, live looped music, spoken word and vocal harmonies.

I Am No Bird is a new show about the Bronte sisters

Three actors come to the stage 150 years after the onset of Brontë-mania, each with their own ideas about how to tell the tales.

But how true do they remain to the originals, and how much of the work should be re-imagined, re-told and reclaimed?

I Am No Bird has been made in association with the Brontë Parsonage Museum taking direct references to the works of the three sisters into its heart.Co-writer and composer Sophia Hatfield said: “The Brontës paved a new path for female writers. They proved that women could be grafters and artists, juggling work lives, home lives and everything else in between, whilst still crafting incredible stories.

“I Am No Bird has been years in the making and I’m absolutely delighted to be collaborating with such an amazing, female-led creative team to fully realise this production.”