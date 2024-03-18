Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is a unique occasion with live music from a 28-piece award-winning band performing to popular film clips on the big screen. This has never been done before in the Ribble Valley.

Clive Greenwood, the Music Festival organiser and producer of the event, said: “The event will include a peep behind the scenes to discover where music composers get their inspiration from that enhances a range of emotions in a film and which adds to the drama in a way that is not often realised while watching a film.

“This effect will be even more enhanced on the evening with the unique opportunity to hear live music accompanying clips from popular films.”

Milnrow Band will be performing at the Ribble Valley Music Festival

Award winning Championship Section Milnrow Band will perform a varied and entertaining programme of music with superb tonal quality and sense of fun.

There will be profiles of around 10 composers including music by John Williams, Hans Zimmer, John Barry, Elmer Bernstein, Nina Rota, James Horner and more.

This unique Saturday Night ‘At the Pictures’ concert will be held in The Old School Rooms, Lowergate, Clitheroe, and starts at 7-30pm on Saturday 23rd March.

To book your seat simply call 01254 384893.