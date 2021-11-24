Football themed murder mystery play kicks off first production after pandemic for Burnley theatre group

Forced to put the show back until May, 2022, the players decided that they could not wait to be back on stage until then so they have put together a performance of the murder mystery 'Who Killed The Football Manager?'

Showing this Friday (November 26th) and Saturday, at Greenbrook Methodist Church in Greenbrook Road, the night includes a pie and pea supper.

A comedy set in 1974, the play centres around retired international footballer Bob ‘the hatchet’ Slayer washed up at Willow Garth School.

The cast of Greenbrook Theatre Group's 'Who Killed The Football Manager?'

He’s chosen to become a PE teacher for a quiet life but when his troubled past catches up with him, it proves to be anything but.

Society chairman Jade Bradley said: "The society means so much to all of us, so when lockdown hit we were gutted as we were so close to opening night.

" We jumped at the chance to get another show squeezed into our annual show schedule.

"The church and community centre attached relies on funds raised from our show and, like most societies, the hard hit of covid has put much strain on funds.'

A few tickets, priced at £10, remain for each night and are available by ringing 07789603602.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and cannot be bought on the door.