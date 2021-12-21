Enchanting 'tale as old as time' set to wow audiences at Pendle theatre in New Year

Beauty and the Beast comes to Colne Muni next month

And the showing of Beauty and the Beast is a first for The Muni Theatre which runs from January 1st to the 16th.

Shone Productions Ltd are making a welcome return to stage which tells the story of how the prince is destined to remain as a beast until he learns to love and be loved in return.

Belle, who turns up at the beast's castle after he imprisons her mother, is played by Olivia Winterflood who has performed in the musical Kinky Boots in the West End and also featured in the live recording that was

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

streamed around the world. She has also been a character performer at Disneyland Paris.

Will Belle and her friends conquer evil and lift the curse?

Featuring a very talented cast, live band, brilliant scenery and costumes, amazing special effects and lots of laughs Scott Royle is The Beast

A character performer at Disneyland Paris and Universal Studios in Japan, Scott has also performed in numerous

shows, including ‘Music of Dana Levinson’, ‘Jukebox Rouge’ and ‘Annie.

Andrew Davison takes on the role of the dashing Gaston. As well as being a dancer, actor and singer, Andrew is also a trained stunt artiste. He has performed in ‘Lord of the Flies’, was a member of Hit The Ground Running

Dance Theatre Company and has performed at Universal Studios in Japan.

Isabel Gamble is The Enchantress. A dancer, actor and singer, Isabel has starred in shows including ‘Forever Dusty’, has performed on cruises ships around the world and appeared on TV shows such as ‘Britain’s Got Talent’,

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and ‘The One Show’.

Jamie Jones has appeared in panto around the country for the last 10 years. He comes to Colne for the first time to play Dame Betty, bringing with him lots of humour, gags – and amazing costumes he has designed and made

himself.

Rikki Stone returns to Colne for the second year – this time to play colourful, comedy character Mr Potty.

Producer, James Shone, said: “I am so excited to be bringing pantomime back to Colne.

"It's a brilliant production and we have such a strong cast to deliver this up-to-date pantomime version of the classic story.