Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calling all keen singers!

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Light Opera Society are on the look out for anyone interested in being involved in one of their most ambitious productions yet, performing The Hunchback of Notre Dame, with music by Disney, at the Mechanics Theatre Burnley from November 8th to the 15th.

Unlike previous shows, the production will have a standard principle and ensemble cast who will actively perform movement and song on stage as usual, but they will also have an onstage ‘Cathedral Choir’ whose primary role will simply be to sing. The Hunchback cathedral choir is intended to be a separate ensemble from the on-stage congregation ensemble cast and will be comprised of singers who are comfortable with a variety of musical styles, ranging from Gregorian chant to contemporary pop. They present as a ‘choir’ that remains outside the dramatic action, seated on stage and singing out from choir books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A curtain call has gone out from Burnley Light Opera Society for singers to take part in 2025 production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame

BLOS are looking for singers to be part of the cathedral choir and would love to hear from local groups and individuals who love to sing and want to be part of, and experience, the wonder of live performance. If you are interested, please contact BLOS through Susan Hardwick (BLOS Secretary) at [email protected].

Key dates include: Get Together: Hear from show director and musical director, May 7th from 8-15pm in the Mechanics Theatre front room and lounge bar. Choir Workshop: ( Thursday, May 22nd from 7pm) Auditions, for those wanting to try for an on-stage role: Female: Wednesday (May 14th from 7pm. Male: Thursday ( May 15th) from 7pm.