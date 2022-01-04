Chart hits and West End classics feature in score as Burnley panto players stage 45th annual show

Greenbrook Pantomime Society is presenting Camelot-The Panto from Thursday to Saturday, January 13th to 15th and Thursday to Saturday, January 20th to 22nd.

The show should have been staged in January last year but had to go on hold due to the pandemic. So the players are raring to go.

The timeless story will be brought to life at Greenbrook Church with a custom designed set built to a professional standard with sound, lighting and wardrobe. Songs from a range of modern musicals and Disney films will also feature in the score.

Some of the cast of Camelot- The Panto, Greenbrook Pantomime Society's 45th show

A fantastic family friendly pantomime, Camelot the Panto has been written and recently revised by writer Ben Crocker and directed by Fiona Thompson who is making her debut at Greenbrook.

The story follows the fortunes of Prince Arthur, played by Helen Ingham who is is looking for love in Camelot. But Valerin the Vicious and a brood of evil witches have other ideas. Will they succeed in preventing the prince from finding his true love?

Tickets are a available online at £8 for adults and £5 for juniors plus booking fee. There will be matinee shows at 2pm on both Saturdays.