The countdown is on to a Burnley theatre school’s annual production.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And this year Basics Junior Theatre School is performing the smash hit success ‘Legally Blonde -The Musical.’

The story follows Elle Woods, played by Jolie Forrest, a sorority girl who attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend by getting a degree at Harvard Law School, and in the process, overcomes stereotypes against blondes, and triumphs as a successful lawyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ready to hit the stage. Members of the cast of 'Legally Blonde-The Musical' have fun during rehearsals for the show which runs next week at Pendle Hippodrome Theatre

Running from Tuesday to Saturday, October 7th to 11th, at Pendle Hippodrome at 7-30pm there is also a matinee performance on the Saturday at 2pm. This high-energy, feel-good show promises laughter, music and plenty of pink sparkle and is also an incredible opportunity to see the next generation of theatre talent.

“We’re so excited to bring Legally Blonde to life with our talented young cast,” said Andy Cooke, principal. “Our students have worked tirelessly, and this is a chance for audiences to experience their talent, energy and professionalism.”

Tickets are available at www.basicsjuniortheatre.co.uk.