Burnley's Basics Junior Theatre School to to present 'Legally Blonde -The Musical' at Pendle Hippodrome Theatre in Colne
And this year Basics Junior Theatre School is performing the smash hit success ‘Legally Blonde -The Musical.’
The story follows Elle Woods, played by Jolie Forrest, a sorority girl who attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend by getting a degree at Harvard Law School, and in the process, overcomes stereotypes against blondes, and triumphs as a successful lawyer.
Running from Tuesday to Saturday, October 7th to 11th, at Pendle Hippodrome at 7-30pm there is also a matinee performance on the Saturday at 2pm. This high-energy, feel-good show promises laughter, music and plenty of pink sparkle and is also an incredible opportunity to see the next generation of theatre talent.
“We’re so excited to bring Legally Blonde to life with our talented young cast,” said Andy Cooke, principal. “Our students have worked tirelessly, and this is a chance for audiences to experience their talent, energy and professionalism.”
Tickets are available at www.basicsjuniortheatre.co.uk.