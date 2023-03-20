Twelve voices will come together on stage at Burnley Youth Theatre for Flux, a contemporary theatre show devised and performed by Mortal Fools Ensemble Young Company, showcasing an original soundtrack, bold set design, and the incredible talent, insights and lived experience of young people.

The show explores what it means to question your identity in a world that feels determined to put you in a box. And it is devised and performed by the young people living through this reality right now.

Burnley Youth Theatre is to host a unique show that aims to help young people and teenagers figure out who they are

From binary breakers, stereotype smashers, convention clingers and people pleasers to distracted dreamers, ally activists, hopeful homebodies, evolving explorers, GOAT gamers, fashionable friends, Tik-Toking trendsetters radical rebels and the woke and the weird, all are welcome.