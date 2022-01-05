Burnley Pantomime Society shelves one of its performances due to covid but vows the show WILL go on

But Burnley Pantomime Society has vowed the show WILL go on!

The society's performance of Sleeping Beauty on Thursday next week (January 13th) has been pulled to ease the pressure of isolation and staffing issues due to covid.

Every other performance, including the opening night this Friday, will go ahead as planned.

The cast of Sleeping Beauty, by Burnley Pantomime Society, which has announced its performance next Thursday, January 13th, has been cancelled due to covid.

A spokesman for the society said: "We have cancelled Thursday, January 13th which was our only Thursday performance.

"It’s been a tough time with covid, with both cast, crew and audience members potentially having to isolate, so it seemed in everyone’s best interests to cancel the performance that was selling the most poorly."

The majority of people who had bought tickets for the cancelled show have been contacted to arrange an alternative date.

The show opens this Friday (January 7th) at 7pm with two matinees on Saturday and Sunday (8th and 9th) (noon and 4.30pm) then the next performance is on Friday, January 14th, at 7pm. On Saturday, January 15th, there is a matinee performance (2pm) and evening performance (7pm) and the show finishes on Sunday, January 16th, with two matinees (noon and 4.30pm)