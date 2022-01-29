Burnley based panto group sailing back onto the stage with a fun packed production

The cast of Sion Pantomime Society's production of “Sinbad The Sailor.'

Audiences can join Sinbad and his friends this February half term on their sea faring adventures as they set out to rescue the Princess from the evil Halapena Pepa.

Thie half term treat runs from Tuesday to Saturday February 15th to 19th at Sion Baptist Church. The shows starts at 7-15pm nightly and there is also a matinee on the Saturday at 2-15pm.

Marcia Turner returns as director of the pantomime and also plays the role of Halapena. Amy Tattersall plays the hero Sinbad and Princess Scheherazade is played by Helen Pollard. Comedy comes in the form of Heath Stockburn in his first role as a dame and Layla Hare and Jessica Parsons as Hardtack and Weevil.

Blake Harris is Mustapha, Stephen Willoughby is the sultan, and there is a lively adult and children’s chorus who will entertain with music and dancing. This family pantomime is full of fun, music and laughter guaranteed and suitable for all the family.