Award winning Burnley Pantomime Society all set for 2022 comeback with production of classic fairytale Sleeping Beauty

Neil Tranmer and Angela Foulds are once again directing again after their hugely successful production of the Snow Queen in 2018.

Although the society, which recently won Most Accomplished Panto at the Association of Community Theatre (ACT) awards for its last production, Cinderella, could not perform last year due to covid, members managed to put on an outdoor performance of Robin Hood in the summer at the Prairie Sports Village, Burnley, in conjunction with Burnley Leisure.

Members cannot wait to get back on stage at the Mechanics Theatre in Burnley and Sleeping Beauty boasts a cast of experienced, returning members as well as new faces.

Burnley Pantomime Society's cast of Sleeping Beauty cannot wait get back on stage in 2022

The chorus has also been working really hard with their choreographer Jess Whittaker and the Lynn McCheyne dancers are busy rehearsing their dances in preparation.

The show opens Friday, January 7th at 7pm with two matinees on Saturday and Sunday (8th and 9th) (Noon and 4.30pm) then Thursday 13th and Friday 14th at 7pm. On Saturday 15th there is a matinee performance (2pm) and evening performance (7pm) and the show finishes on Sunday16th with two matinees (noon and 4.30)