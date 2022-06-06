The organisation has received a grant of £64,168 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to support its 'Reflections and Revelations[ 50th anniversary programme.

Made possible by National Lottery players, the 18 month programme will celebrate the charity's unique history and look to the future through a number of projects and events, including an oral history project, a curated ‘living museum’, and a heritage theatre performance.

Burnley Youth Theatre has received a cash windfall that will help to launch its 50th birthday celebrations next year

The youth theatre is now looking for a programme engagement manager to bring the project to life and it is looking for someone with experience managing inclusive arts and heritage projects and are passionate about working with children, young people and families from diverse communities.

Anthony Preston, chairman of the trustees, said: "The 50th anniversary project be delivered with our local communities and will capture and tell the story of our unique organisation, people and site - engaging with the memories of the people that made them, through an 18 month programme of immersive activities.

"It will centre on our heritage and journey and the impact we have had in our town - securing our 50 year history for future generations."

The programme is set to this summer and will begin the organisation's campaign to raise more funds to make 2023, the anniversary year truly momentous.

Set up by volunteers in 1973, the theatre's 50th year celebrations will involve the whole community including schools, community groups, volunteers, participants and alumni.