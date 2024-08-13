Hosted at Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort the red carpet was rolled out as the junior company of students, aged nine to 13, and the senior cast, who are aged 13 to 19, blew the audience away by performing over 50 songs.

The countdown is now on to the senior group’s performance of ‘Grease’ from Tuesday to Saturday, October 8th to the 12th, and the junior group’s production of ‘Madagascar’ on Friday and Saturday, December 6th and 7th. Both shows will be performed at the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre in Colne. Tickets for the shows are available on the website https://basicsjuniortheatre.co.uk/