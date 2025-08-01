22 electrifying photos from Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley's performance of hit show 'Grease' at the Mechanics Theatre

By Sue Plunkett
Published 1st Aug 2025, 14:03 BST
The iconic hit musical ‘Grease’ was performed by a cast of talented students from Burnley’s Blessed Trinity RC College.

Based on the box office hit of 1978, starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta as lovebirds Sandy and Danny, the cast re-created the magic of the show that has captured the hearts of several generations. Performed on the stage at the Mechanics Theatre, the show included all the famous hits, including ‘You’re The One That I Want,’ ‘Greased Lightnin,’ ‘Summer Nights’ and ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You.’

Here is a gallery of photos from the production taken by Andy Ford

.

