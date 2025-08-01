Based on the box office hit of 1978, starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta as lovebirds Sandy and Danny, the cast re-created the magic of the show that has captured the hearts of several generations. Performed on the stage at the Mechanics Theatre, the show included all the famous hits, including ‘You’re The One That I Want,’ ‘Greased Lightnin,’ ‘Summer Nights’ and ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You.’