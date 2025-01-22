The Magic of Neverland in Burnley’s Peter Pan Pantomime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley’s pantomime production of Peter Pan, directed by the talented Laura Kay and Keighleigh Hindle, delivered an enchanting evening of laughter, music, and heartwarming moments. Watching it with my grandson made the experience even more magical, as the production’s charm captivated audiences of all ages.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Tramner brought a charming energy to the role of Peter Pan, while Laura Kay dazzled as Tinker Bell. Her feisty portrayal of the tiny but fiery fairy brought plenty of sass, humor, and charisma to the stage. Louise Young, as Wendy, was simply stunning. Her performance radiated warmth and sincerity, capturing both the motherly affection and adventurous spirit that define Wendy. Her chemistry with Tramner’s Peter Pan and the Lost Boys felt genuine, making her a standout in this stellar cast.

The magic of Neverland truly came to life as Wendy, Peter, and Tinker Bell took flight across the stage. The flying effects were seamless, and the actors made it look effortless as they soared above the audience. This enchanting spectacle brought gasps of delight, particularly from the younger members of the audience, and fully immersed us all in the wonder of the story. Watching Peter and Wendy hover together in their tender moments was as breathtaking as it was magical, while Tinks flew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Kay stole the show as the dame, with impeccable comedic timing and a rapport with the audience that truly made him unforgettable. He might just be the best dame I have EVER seen!

poster on fb page

Notable performances included Amy Rachel Foulds and Liam Husband as the Lost Boys, each bringing unique charisma to their roles. Liam's solo song was a standout, delivered with both technical precision and heartfelt emotion. The young talents Louka Millar and Leo Berry shone as John and Michael, bringing youthful energy and charm to their roles, while the elegant Mrs Darling completed the family dynamic with a touch of grace and sophistication Brigerton-style.

Gary Leonard gave a delightfully camp take on Captain Hook, balanced perfectly by the comic antics of pirates Becky Wright and Bethan Rigby, who had the audience in stitches throughout - ever wearing matching underwear - you had to be there!!

The chorus were bursting with energy, perfectly synchronized, and filled with creativity, making every group number a true spectacle. The cast’s enthusiasm and sharp execution brought so much life to the stage, especially in the high-energy ensemble pieces designed by Jessica Whitaker. Although Lynn McCheynne’s ballet sequences added elegance, it was the chorus’s dynamic dances this year that stole the spotlight and kept the audience thoroughly entertained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overall highlight of the evening came at the end of Act One with a breathtaking rendition of From Now On. The entire cast performed the number in British Sign Language (BSL), a touching gesture that resonated deeply with the audience.

From clever costumes and imaginative sets to music that hit every cue flawlessly, the technical aspects of the production were just as strong as the performances. This Peter Pan truly had it all—magic, heart, and a generous sprinkle of pixie dust.

Sharing this experience with my grandson reminded me of the joy and wonder of live theatre. If this production is any indication, Burnley’s pantomime tradition is alive and thriving. Bravo to all involved.