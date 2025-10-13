The Landmark to host Wedding Open Evening this October amid rising demand for twilight weddings in Burnley

The Wedding Open Evening is free to attend

The Landmark, one of Burnley’s most iconic Grade II listed venues, is inviting couples to its free Wedding Open Evening on Thursday 30th October, from 5pm to 8pm.

The event offers couples the chance to explore the venue’s enchanting spaces, meet trusted local wedding suppliers, enjoy welcome drinks, receive goody bags and even win exciting prizes.

Wedding suppliers attending the event include wedding cars, venue stylists, a wedding singer, photographer, bridal wear and many more.

Recent months have seen a rise in couples choosing twilight weddings at The Landmark, a romantic and relaxed alternative to traditional ceremonies.

The Landmark regularly hosts twilight weddings

A twilight wedding typically takes place later in the afternoon or early evening, creating an intimate, candlelit celebration that blends seamlessly into the evening reception. This trend has become increasingly popular with couples looking for a more informal, atmospheric experience.

Heather McCarthy, Business and Events Manager at The Landmark, said: “We’ve noticed a real surge in bookings for twilight weddings over the past year. Couples are increasingly drawn to the flexibility and magical atmosphere that our venue offers as the sun sets over Burnley.

“The Wedding Open Evening will be a wonderful opportunity for people to see what makes The Landmark so special and to meet the talented suppliers who help bring these unforgettable occasions to life.”

Nestled in the heart of Burnley, The Landmark boasts distinctive period features including exquisite stained-glass windows, a stunning arched braced open timber roof, and an ambience that perfectly complements both traditional and modern celebrations.

Those wishing to attend the Wedding Open Evening can register their free place at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wedding-open-evening-tickets-1707649458499

To learn more about The Landmark and its wedding packages, visit: www.landmarkburnley.co.uk