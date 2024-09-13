The Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal
Helping men Detect prostate cancer early and survive longer.
Men over 40+ are welcome to our next test day event at Clitheroe Golf Club on the 5/10/24
Just a quick and simple blood test could help save your life and the life of a loved one !
Over 52,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year, detecting early is imperative , and will help men survive longer!
Book your spot now!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.