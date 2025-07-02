The Addams Family is coming to a stage near you, Tuesday 8th to Friday 11th July, 2025
Venue: St. Augustine’s R C High School, Elker Lane, Billington, BB7 9JA
Dates: Tuesday 8th to Friday 11th July, 2025
Time: 7:00pm (doors open at 6:30pm)
Tickets: £9 Adults | £7 Concessions (Under 16s and Over 60s) | £30 Family ticket (2 adults and 2 children). Book online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/sarchsmusicals
About the show:
In the kooky, upside-down world of the Addams family, to be sad is to be happy, to feel pain is to feel joy, and death and suffering are the stuff of their dreams. The unique values which the Addams family lives by have been observed by their family for hundreds and years, and Gomez (Dad) and Morticia (Mum) are only too happy to live this way. Nevertheless, this quirky family still has to deal with many of the same challenges as any other family, including rebellious teenagers. In one fateful, hilarious night, secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested and the Addams family must face up to the one horrible thing they’ve managed to avoid for generations—change.
The production is perfect for families, fans of musicals, and anyone who enjoys a touch of the macabre!
Book early to avoid disappointment — tickets are selling fast!