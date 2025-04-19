The 39 Steps entertains at the Octagon Theatre in Bolton
We join the dashing Richard Hannay, as he embarks on a thrilling adventure, filled with daring antics, romantic encounters and ghastly murders.
Experiencing a whirlwind of suspense, extending from the bustling streets of London, to the remote Scottish Highlands, four highly talented actors play numerous characters, providing an exhilarating escapade with laughs, gasps & leaving the crowd cheering for more!
Highly recommended for a really entertaining trip out to the theatre.
The 39 Steps is showing until May 10. For more information and tickets, visit: octagonbolton.co.uk.