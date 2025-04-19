The 39 Steps entertains at the Octagon Theatre in Bolton

By HELEN CLEGG
Contributor
Published 19th Apr 2025, 23:01 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 09:44 BST
Full cast The 39 Steps
This stage adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock's 1935 film adaptation of John Buchan's 1915 novel is theatrical triumph blending Hitchcockian suspense with breakneck comedy!

We join the dashing Richard Hannay, as he embarks on a thrilling adventure, filled with daring antics, romantic encounters and ghastly murders.

Experiencing a whirlwind of suspense, extending from the bustling streets of London, to the remote Scottish Highlands, four highly talented actors play numerous characters, providing an exhilarating escapade with laughs, gasps & leaving the crowd cheering for more!

Highly recommended for a really entertaining trip out to the theatre.

The 39 Steps is showing until May 10. For more information and tickets, visit: octagonbolton.co.uk.

