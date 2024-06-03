Tesco Extra Burnley to host a community pop-up event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Friday 14th June, 10am - 4pm, Tesco Extra store will be hosting a Community Pop-up Event .

This event is an opportunity for local charity and community organisations to showcase the wonderful work being done to bring about positive benefits to people's lives and their wellbeing.

The event is open to the public and free to attend. Everyone is invited to come along or stop by on their regular visit to the store and enjoy a different shopping experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco's Community Champion, Mukhtar Mirza said "Due the popularity of last year's event where around 15 organisations were represented, this year it is double that amount. This is an opportunity for local charity and community groups that Burnley Tesco store has supported or is closely working with, to spotlight their achievements. They will also be able to recruit new volunteers or kick start their fundraising efforts.

Burnley Tesco Extra Community Pop-Up Event

In addition to community stalls, there will be arts & crafts stalls, face painting, henna painting, live country folk music, chor singing and karaoke for anyone wishing to blast out a tune or two.

The event will be attended by the Mayor & Mayoress of Burnley and the Mayor & Mayoress of Pendle. Also, representives from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Services and Lancashire Community Police will be at hand to offer advice.