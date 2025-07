Local singer Sean Ruane will give a recital at St Peter’s Church in Burnley on Saturday.

He will be joined by youngsters from St Peter’s Singers at the event which starts at 11 a.m.

They will perform a mixture of operatic and popular songs.

Admission is £7 and includes refreshments served from 10.30 a.m. and parking until 1 p.m. in the Rawcliffe Street car park. Under 18's are free of charge.