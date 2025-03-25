Tasty times ahead on Windermere Lake Cruises

Windermere Lake Cruises has launched its programme of summer buffet cruises for 2025 with a new caterer serving up an array of tasty treats.

The popular cruises offer a unique opportunity to enjoy an enchanting evening sail around the full length of the lake on Saturday nights throughout June, July and August. Each cruise is accompanied by live music and delicious food.

Cumbrian catering company, Café Ambio has partnered with Windermere Lake Cruises for the first time, dishing up delicious offerings including Huntsman pie, Cumbrian cheese and onion flan, spiced rice, fruit and roast vegetable salad and Cajun spiced chicken fillet. Deserts include lemon tart with a berry compote and salted caramel and ricotta cheesecake.

Local talent Fiona in the Lakes will return to entertain passengers with her live renditions of modern classics.

Cruise entertainment with Fiona in the Lakes

The cruises, which start and end in Bowness, offer the perfect opportunity to enjoy an evening on the tranquil waters of England’s largest natural lake. Passengers will be treated to spectacular views of the surrounding fells as they cruise aboard historic ‘steamers’ MV Teal, or MV Swan.

There is also a fully licensed bar and a dance floor to enjoy as the evening progresses. Both boats offer indoor and outdoor areas, so for warm summer evenings, there is an opportunity to get out on deck and enjoy the sunset.

Cruises take place every Saturday night throughout June, July and August, setting sail from 7pm and returning around 9.30pm.

Tickets must be booked in advance online or by calling 015394 43360. Prices start from £28.95 per child, £48.95 for adults or £139.95 for a family (2 adults and up to 3 children).

Buffet cruise with fells in the distance

Jennifer Cormack, Sales and Marketing Director for Windermere Lake Cruises said: ‘We always strive to support local businesses, so we’re delighted Café Ambio has joined as our cruise catering partner. Between them and Fiona in the Lakes, the evening will be a true celebration of Cumbria and the Lake District at its best.”

For more information or to book visit the website.