Talented musical duo set to entertain at St Peter's

A violinist and pianist are to kick off 2025's Saturday morning recitals at Burnley's Parish Church.

The musicians will star at the concert on February 1st and their programme includes an arrangement of Tarrega’s Reminiscences of the Alhambra, one of the most recognisable pieces in the classical guitar repertoire, and Beethoven’s Kreutzer Sonat.

Dimitra is an award-winning violinist, who won the silver award in the Virtuoso International Music Awards, plus the platinum prize and the Best Beethoven Performance Award in the Beethoven International Music Competition.

She has a violin diploma, Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in musicology, Master’s in historical performance and is a doctoral researcher on Beethoven under the guidance of Barry Cooper.

Richard Whalley and Dimitra Ananiadou are to play at St Peter's on February 1st.

Dimitra has played at some of the most acclaimed venues in the UK, such as the House of Commons, Welsh Parliament, National Centre for Early Music, Harrogate Theatre, Sir Jack Lyons Concert Hall, and the International Anthony Burgess Foundation

Richard is a composer and pianist living in Manchester, where he is a senior lecturer in composition at the University of Manchester.

As a pianist, he performs classical and contemporary music, and has given numerous premieres of new works.

As a composer, he is particularly fascinated by the evocation of time and memory and finding musical analogies for shapes, processes and textures found in nature.

His music has been performed by numerous outstanding soloists and ensembles, including Psappha, Trio Atem, Ensemble 10/10, the Quatuor Danel, and the Ebonit Saxophone Quartet, as well as in Gaudeamus 2001, ISCM World Music Days (Flanders) in 2012 and Milan Expo in 2015. His scores are published by Composers Edition and many of his works have been commercially recorded

Admission is £7, free for under 18's and includes refreshments served from 10:30 a.m., with the concert beginning at 11. Free parking is available in the school yard in Rawcliffe Street .