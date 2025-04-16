Survive The City: Broadcaster wants to know if you have what it takes

By Tabi Stew
Contributor
Published 16th Apr 2025, 15:27 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 15:32 BST
Could YOU survive the 'end of the world'?

You’ve watched doomsday scenarios play out in films and tv dramas... Could YOU survive the ‘End of the World’

Could you cope in an abandoned urban environment, stripped of modern comforts?

A new series for a major broadcaster wants to know if you have what it takes to survive the end of civilisation as we know it.

Flyer for TV show applicationFlyer for TV show application
If you’re willing to put yourself forward for the ultimate test, apply NOW.

No previous ‘survival’ experience necessary.

Applicants must be aged 18 +. Terms and conditions apply.

Closing date for applications: June 1, 2025.

Apply now https://eu.castitreach.com/ag/itvgarden7/survivethecity/welcome.html

For more information email [email protected]

