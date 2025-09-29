Stuckhome Syndrome unleash Pop-Punk mayhem at Preston brewery

Stuckhome Syndrome, the Blackpool based Pop-Punk tribute band are set to bring the house down at the Hopworks Brewery in Preston on Saturday November 1st for a ‘Shenanigans’ Halloween special.

Get ready for a spooktacular evening from 7PM until late at hopworks in bamber bridge. It will be Pop-Punk bangers and Kerrang! Classics with Shenanigans DJs Jadie and Chrissy G.

It will be an forgettable performance from the incredible Stuckhome Syndrome, playing all the best pop-punk hits from the likes of Green Day, Blink-182, Sum 41 and more.

Fancy dress is encouraged with a freebie for those who dress up, there will also be games and activities and 10 craft beer lines to keep the night flowing.

Don’t miss out on a night where beer, Pop-Punk and mischief collide.

Advance tickets are available for £8 on Skiddle:

More on the door.

Over 18s only.