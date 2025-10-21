Spooktacular Fun Awaits This October Half Term at HAPPA!

HAPPA (Horses and Ponies Protection Association) is inviting families, horse lovers and four-legged friends to enjoy a spooktacular October half term filled with fun, learning and community spirit. From Halloween parties and dog shows to hands-on pony experiences, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at Shores Hey Farm this autumn.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This October, the Charity’s award-winning visitor site will transform into a hub of activity, combining seasonal fun with HAPPA’s educational mission to promote better equine welfare. Each event has been designed to bring the local community together while helping raise awareness of the Charity’s rescue and rehabilitation work.

Sarah Arthur, HAPPA’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “October is one of our favourite months here at HAPPA. The farm comes alive with activities for families, riders and animal lovers alike. Every visit helps us continue our vital work rescuing and rehabilitating horses in need, so we hope to see lots of new and familiar faces this half term.”

What’s On This October Half-Term at HAPPA:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horse in Field at HAPPA

Friday 24th – HAPPA’s Halloween Party - Get your costumes ready for a family-friendly night of spooky fun! Expect a lively disco, glitter tattoos, party games and a fancy dress competition with fantastic prizes. Café treats available and adults are welcome to bring their own alcohol.

Sunday 26th – Doggy Do! A Halloween Fest - A fang-tastic Halloween celebration for dogs and their humans! Expect dog shows, agility displays, stalls, treats and more. All from just £6 per adult / £1 per child (or free entry with two or more dog show entries).

Tuesday 28th – Pony Grooming - A hands-on half-term activity where children can learn how to groom one of HAPPA’s much-loved ponies.

Wednesday 29th – Own A Pony Day - Another chance for young horse lovers to enjoy a full day of hands-on learning and riding.

Thursday 30th – Pony Squad - Back for another fun session of interactive horse care and discovery for young equine fans.

Saturday 1st November – Spooky Pumpkin Afternoon Tea (ages 6+) - Round off the season with a magical Spooky Pumpkin Afternoon Tea, complete with themed treats and spooky surprises, perfect for families looking to celebrate Halloween in style.

As well as being packed with family entertainment, the October programme plays an important role in supporting HAPPA’s fundraising efforts. Every ticket sold, every hot drink enjoyed and every visit to HAPPA Direct contributes directly to the Charity’s ability to give horses and ponies a safe and happy future.

Vickie Henderson, Fundraising and Supporter Engagement Manager, added: “We love creating fun, affordable and inclusive events that bring our community together while helping to raise vital funds for HAPPA’s work. Every ticket sold and every visit to Shores Hey Farm makes a real difference to the lives of the horses and ponies in our care. October half term is the perfect time to come along, join the fun, and support a good cause.”

All activities take place at HAPPA, Shores Hey Farm, Briercliffe, Burnley, BB10 3QU. Visitors can also enjoy the award-winning Café, HAPPA Direct Gift Shop and meet some of the horses who’ve been given a second chance thanks to public support.

Find out more or book online at www.happa.org.uk