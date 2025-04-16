Ribble Valley Ride targets local companies for group and corporate team entries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The organisers of the Ribble Valley Ride have a launched a drive to recruit teams of up to 10 riders to take part in this year's ride on Sunday, June 8.

The organisers are looking for Lancashire-based businesses to enter teams in the 25, 50 and 70-mile editions of the Ribble Valley Ride.

One of the Ribble Valley's largest employers has just entered a 10-person team and the Ride team is looking for more local companies to get on board.

Organised entirely by volunteers who put in thousands of hours every year for free, the Ribble Valley Ride is aiming to raise £10,000 for local charities in 2025.

A group entry is a great way to build teams with a shared mission of raising money for an important local cause.

Now in its 10th year, the ride raises much-needed funds for charities including the Rosemere Cancer Research - and is again sponsored by Preston-based Ribble Cycles with generous additional support provided by Heidelberg Materials and Rufus Carr Limited.

All three routes are signed and marshalled, with regular food and hydration stops along the way. Technical back-up is also available and food and drinks are included in the entry fees.

This year’s ride incorporates an easy family-friendly 25-mile route, a more challenging 50-mile route and a demanding 70-mile route, taking in some of the best hill climbs in the Ribble Valley and Forest of Bowland.

The ride is non-competitive and if cyclists wish to shorten (or lengthen) their ride, then they have ample opportunity to do so. Feel free to get in touch to discuss how we can help with admin for group entries.

Event organiser Bill Honeywell said: "A group entry is a great way for employees to get together and do something positive in the community.

"We generally attract a handful of ad hoc team entries, but we're making it easier this year for local businesses to get on board and encourage their staff to make a difference in their community."

Local companies wishing to enter a team can get in touch with the organisers direct via the Ribble Valley Ride website: www.ribblevalleyride.org or on email at: [email protected]

