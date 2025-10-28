Pianist set to return to St Peter's Church

By Rebecca Hay
Contributor
Published 28th Oct 2025, 10:34 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 10:36 GMT
Starring at St Peter's, John Mark Rose.
Starring at St Peter's, John Mark Rose.
Talented John Mark Rose will give a recital on November 1st as part of the Saturday morning series.

John Mark's programme includes music by Scarlatti, Schubert, Chopin, Shostakovich and Lennox Berkeley and the concert is supported by the Lennox Berkeley Society, whose music, he has promoted in recent years.

Lennox Berkeley was an eminent British composer and contemporary of Benjamin Britten. He studied in France with Nadia Boulanger and was a friend of Ravel and Poulenc. His music frequently shows this French influence.

Admission is £7 (free for U18s) and includes refreshments served from 10.30am.

Free parking in the school yard on Rawcliffe Street and disabled parking in the church grounds.

For more information, check out: https://stpetersburnley.com/music/saturday-morning-concerts/

