Pianist set to return to St Peter's Church
John Mark's programme includes music by Scarlatti, Schubert, Chopin, Shostakovich and Lennox Berkeley and the concert is supported by the Lennox Berkeley Society, whose music, he has promoted in recent years.
Lennox Berkeley was an eminent British composer and contemporary of Benjamin Britten. He studied in France with Nadia Boulanger and was a friend of Ravel and Poulenc. His music frequently shows this French influence.
Admission is £7 (free for U18s) and includes refreshments served from 10.30am.
Free parking in the school yard on Rawcliffe Street and disabled parking in the church grounds.
For more information, check out: https://stpetersburnley.com/music/saturday-morning-concerts/