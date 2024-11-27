Pendle Youth Theatre join Dreamcoat Stars on stage with a festive musical extravaganza!

The fabulous young people from the Stage Door Youth Theatre charity have been given the amazing opportunity to join the UK’s touring “Dreamcoat Stars – a musical Christmas” on stage at Colne’s recently reopened Muni Theatre for one night only!

Joining the four incredible singers from the smash hit show ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat’ (Eastenders - Matt Lapinskas, Graham Tudor, Sam Cassidy, Andrew Geater) for an evening filled with musical smash-hits and festive classics in a star-studded concert.

The evening show on 20th November delighted its Pendle audience with phenomenal vocal arrangements, mesmerising harmonies and slick choreography. Taking them on a sleigh-ride through a hand-picked selection of everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway classics, as well as beloved festive songs and carols.

Cast member Graham Tudor told the 8-17 year-old stars how pleased he was to see them use Makaton to sign as they sang ‘Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer’ for their appreciative Lancashire theatre goers.

Stage Door Youth Theatre on stage at Colne's Muni theatre with the "Dreamcoat Stars"

Founded in 2005, Stage Door Youth Theatre’s creative leader Janet Philbrook said “When I received the phone call to ask if we would support the show, I knew our young people would give it their all. Our Youth Theatre is so much more than an amateur theatre group, it’s a family and a safe haven for its members to grow and learn outside of school. I can’t wait for everyone to see the amazing talent and efforts of our wonderful young performers.”

What’s next? Now, it’s straight into rehearsals for their next show “Chicago Teen Version” at Colne’s Pendle Hippodrome in April 2025!

