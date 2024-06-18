Pendle Hill Properties invite over 9,000 schoolchildren to family fun day at Towneley Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Family-run estate agents Pendle Hill Properties have invited over 9,000 schoolchildren from 24 local primary schools to the popular Uniformed Services Family Fun Day, which takes place this Saturday (22nd June) at Towneley Park in Burnley.

Taking place between 10am and 4pm, Pendle Hill Properties will be giving out 250 Hershey bars and 250 toy parachutists on a first come, first served basis.

The goodies will be handed out to Under 12s from an extra special WWII jeep, as Pendle Hill Properties commemorate the Candy Bomber, Col. Gail Seymour Halvorsen, an American pilot who gained fame for dropping 23 tons of candy to German children during the Berlin airlift of 1948 by tying a handkerchief to the candy bar and dropping it out of his plane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the second time that the Lancashire estate agent has attended the Family Fun Day and once again have been named print sponsors for the event.

Pendle Hill Properties Sales Director, Thomas Turner, and Healthier Heroes MD Andrew Powell

Alongside their WWII jeep and exciting giveaway, Pendle Hill Properties will also have an open top double decker bus from Great Harwood’s Town and District Transport Trust as part of their activity, with youngsters able to drop their new toy parachutists from the top, as well as enjoying a birds eye view of Towneley Park.

In what is an exciting day of activities for all the family, the Uniformed Services Family Fun Day will also feature an army assault course, military vehicles, fairground rides, face painting, food stalls, orienteering activities, displays, performances and much more.

Thomas Turner, Sales Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “This is a fantastic community event and one that we are delighted to be part of again this year. Andrew and the team at Healthier Heroes have organised another incredible day and we are all really looking forward to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ahead of the event we have been visiting local primary schools to tell them about the event and our activity, where we will be handing out 250 Hershey bars and 250 toy parachutists on a first, come first served basis. Make sure you get down early!”

Andrew Powell, Managing Director & Co-Founder of Healthier Heroes CIC, said: “The big day is nearly here and we are very excited to welcome everyone back to Towneley Park for another event to remember.

“We would like to thank everyone involved in making the Family Fun Day such a great success and we can’t wait to see another packed out day.

“Thank you once again to our fantastic print sponsors Pendle Hill Properties, who will be running a fabulous giveaway for local schoolchildren from their WWII military jeep!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further information about Pendle Hill Properties can be seen on their website: www.pendlehillproperties.co.uk