Pendle Band PTX returns to the stage at The Venue in Colne.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PTX, the Pendle-based band known for their eclectic sound and roots in the post-punk scene, are set to return at The Venue in Colne on Friday, November 29.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This marks the band’s first live performance after a five-year hiatus and features a new lineup and an evolved sound that draws from a diverse range of influences, including punk, indie, electro, and techno.

The band’s new lineup includes lead singer Andrew Nicholson, a founding member who has been with the band since it evolved from 70s post-punk luminaries The Pathetix. Nicholson is joined by drummer David Hillman, formerly of The Unbearable Truth and Immortal, as well as Julian Jordan on guitar and bass, who also played with The Unbearable Truth as well as Serotonin Sound System.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the band’s return, Nicholson said: “We’re really excited to be playing again, and it’s great to be kicking it off playing locally. We’ve evolved our sound, but the punk sensibilities haven’t changed! In the new year, we’ll be confirming dates in Manchester and London, but this is a great chance to catch us locally first.”

PTX Logo

Admission on the night is free so this is a great chance to catch PTX live in Colne before they take their new sound further afield in 2025.

Event Details

• What: PTX Live at The Venue

• When: Friday, November 29 from 7:30pm

• Where: The Venue, Colne

• Tickets: free admission