New season for Clitheroe Concerts Society

This will be the 73rd Season presenting exceptional chamber music in Clitheroe. Our first concert takes place at Trinity Methodist Church and Community hub on Parson Lane, down the hill from the Castle gate main entrance.

Four talented musicians calling themselves Klezmer-ish will deliver a diverse programme from rip-roaring klezmer and dynamic tango to their self-penned Gypsy jazz. They bring a trademark twist to whatever genre takes their fancy.

Head to Trinity Methodist church at the bottom of Parson Lane on Wednesday October 2nd for a great evening of their music.

Tickets at the door cost £20 so consider saving yourself £30 by becoming a Member for £90 for all six concerts. Four of them will be held in Trinity Church and two will be at the Society's long established venue at Clitheroe Royal Grammar Schools Sixth Form Centre on York Street.

We look forward to welcoming you!