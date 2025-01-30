New indoor activity park to open at MediaCity in time for half term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new state-of-the-art trampoline and activity park, Oxygen will open at MediaCity on Monday, February 17, just in time for February half-term.

Oxygen at MediaCity will open its doors to a new world of play on the first day of the February half term holiday.

Adventures will start right from the front door as Oxygen’s Hero Crew will take jumpers through the group's signature Excite Tunnel, an illuminated sensory experience designed to get bouncers ready and raring to go.

Families can let loose on 24 trampolines, a mega-airbag, an inflatable park, and an interactive Strike Arena, where players must navigate their way through obstacles to hit targets and score the most points.

Oxygen Toddler Zone

High above the park, bouncers over 135cm can take on a high ropes course with six challenging crossings, and the Sky Rider aerial ride take them flying over the park in a harness.

There will also be a dedicated Toddler Venture zone, daily toddler sessions for under 5's and Peaceful Play sessions for those with sensory needs or learning difficulties. On the first Friday of every month, Oxygen at MediaCity will host a Neon Night party complete with dancing, games and competitions, from 6-8pm.

Oxygen at MediaCity will open on Monday, February 17 at 9am. Booking is open now via the website.