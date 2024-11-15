New acts announced to light up Burnley as Burnley Believes Christmas Light Switch On returns this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The much-anticipated Burnley Believes Christmas Light Switch On is set to make a marvellous return this weekend with new guests ready to light up the town.

Ready to turn on the lights accompanied by a host of performers, former Lioness goalkeeper from Burnley, Rachel Brown-Finnis, and Burnley FC mascots Bertie and Bella Bee will take to the stage at 5.30pm, ready to complete the celebrations with a countdown and snow cannons, firing a flurry of magic on Burnley’s St James’s street.

Launching from 12pm, the streets will be buzzing with holiday cheer as families enjoy a host of Christmas activities, including Christmas-themed Crazy Golf, festive face painting, performances with Punch & Judy, balloon modelling, comedy magic and a Fun Fair. Little ones can meet their favourite characters as Lilo and Stitch mascots make an exciting appearance, while families can explore an enchanting prize-filled Festive Trail across the town.

Bringing a magical touch to the festivities, the Burnley Silver Alliance Brass Band will set the perfect yuletide tone with classic Christmas tunes. While over on the live stage from 12pm – 5.30pm, an array of performers will entertain the crowds, including social media’s Ice-Cream Twins, singer Channy, Burnley FC mascots Bertie and Bella Bee, guitarist Andrew Gilmore, vocalist Jess McGlinchey and Burnley College Performing Arts. An Interactive Elf Show and Princess Takeover Show will mesmerise families, while local dance acts will take to the stage, including Next Level Dance, Ashworth’s Dance Academy, DLN Dance and Scoop!. As the excitement builds, the Burnley Panto Society will also delight audiences with a sneak peek of their upcoming production of Peter Pan, bringing some extra sparkle to the celebrations.

Bertie and Bella Bee will make an appearance

As the day unfolds, the magical lantern parade—led by the incredible Batala Lancaster drummers—will wind its way through the town centre from 4:15 pm, accompanied by none other than Santa Claus himself and his merry elves, making their way to the grand finale on the main stage.

Laura Diffey, Burnley BID Project Manager said “We can’t wait to see the community come together for what promises to be a truly spectacular day. The Burnley Believes Christmas Light Switch-On is all about creating lasting memories for families, and with the magical lantern parade, live performances, and of course, the light switch-on, we’re expecting a fantastic turnout.”

For more information on Burnley Believes, please visit https://discoverburnley.co.uk/whatson/burnley-believes-christmas-light-switch-on-saturday-16th-november/