Nelson's Christmas Lights switch on and firework extravaganza back with a bang

Nelson is preparing for an exciting day of attractions on Saturday 22nd November

Nelson Town Centre is set to shine this festive season as the Nelson Christmas Lights Switch On and Firework Extravaganza makes its spectacular return on Saturday, November 22.

Sponsored by Nelson Town Council, the event promises to bring the community together in celebration of the most magical time of the year. This year’s event will be headlined by K-Dot, the pioneering MC from Sheffield who has become one of the leading figures in the UK’s northern rap and bassline scenes. Known for his razor-sharp lyricism, relentless energy and authentic storytelling, K-Dot has earned a reputation as the “voice of Sheffield streets,” putting his city firmly on the UK rap map.

He has performed at major festivals including Tramlines Festival, shared a stage with Ed Sheeran at a pop-up gig in Sheffield earlier this year, and received widespread recognition on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

His recent release, Outside with last year’s Nelson Christmas Lights Switch On headliner TeeDee, has taken the live bassline scene by storm and is celebrated as one of the biggest tracks of 2025, with over one million Spotify streams. Fans can expect an electrifying performance filled with K-Dot’s signature energy, raw lyricism and undeniable stage presence.

The main stage, compered by local singer and host Gavin Young, will also feature a number of fantastic acts throughout the day. Families can enjoy a Frozen sing-a-long, while the Helen Green Academy of Dance, Harringtons Drummers and Christmas dancers will all perform.

Music lovers will be treated to a Taylor Swift Tribute Act performing all the classics, followed by Kulturess, the Liverpool-based sister duo blending rock, R&B, and rap, who have performed at some of the UK’s most iconic venues and festivals.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Earby brass band will fill the air with traditional holiday tunes, creating a truly magical setting.

Children and families can also visit Santa’s Grotto for a free selection box, meet and greet with Santa for photos, and explore a variety of street food and craft stalls, perfect for early festive shopping.

The grand Christmas Lights Switch On and spectacular firework display will take place at 5:30pm, lighting up the night sky and officially launching the festive season in Nelson.

Cllr Faraz Ahmad, Chair of Nelson Town Council, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to bring the Nelson Christmas Lights Switch On and Firework Extravaganza back for 2025! Last year’s event was a huge success, and we can’t wait to see the town centre filled with families, friends and visitors once again coming together to celebrate.

“It’s such a special time of year, and events like this show what a strong, vibrant and united community we have here in Nelson.”

For more information, visit the Nelson Town Council website and follow Nelson Town Council Events on social media.