MasterChef: The Professionals star heading to Nelson Food and Drink Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A finalist from MasterChef: The Professionals has been announced as the latest star to appear at the Nelson Food & Drink Festival on Saturday 14th September.

Matt Willdigg went all the way to the MasterChef: The Professionals final in 2022, where his love for wild ingredients was a big hit.

Cooking professionally since the age of 16, Matt has honed his skills in some of the UK’s most prestigious restaurants, including spending time working in London under Angela Hartnett OBE at the Michelin starred Murano restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Chef Director/Head Chef at Fell Bistro in Longridge, Matt will run a live cooking demonstration at Nelson Food & Drink Festival, where he will showcase his passion for pizza.

Matt Willdigg appeared on MasterChef The Professionals in 2022

His enthusiasm for pizza is so great, that Matt has brought his culinary expertise to a new venture, Oh! Pizza, offering quality Neapolitan pizza, ranging from Mexican to ham hock & pineapple.

If you want to catch Matt at the Nelson Food & Drink Festival, his cooking demonstration will get underway from 1:30pm.

Matt’s demonstration will be one of three taking place throughout the day (10am-4pm), while there will be over 30 food and drink stalls for visitors to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social media star, Shabaz Ali also known as ‘Shabaz Says’, will compere the free-to-attend event, while there will be free henna and facepainting throughout the day, as well as Bollywood dancing at 12:30pm.

MasterChef star Matt Willdigg will be running a live cooking demonstration

Matt Willdigg, said: “I am really looking forward to getting the chance to speak to people about using wild ingredients in their recipes. It is something I am very passionate about and I can’t wait to share that.

“I am also very passionate about pizza and I will be cooking up a delicious pizza on the main stage, which members of the public can sample afterwards.”

Cllr Ruby Anwar, Chair of Nelson Town Council’s Events Committee, said: “It is a real honour for us to welcome someone of Matt’s stature to the Nelson Food & Drink Festival, and we can’t wait to see what he cooks up on the main stage.”

To stay up-to-date with the 2024 Nelson Food & Drink Festival, visit: www.nelsonfoodfestival.co.uk and the Nelson Food Festival Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/nelsonfoodfestival