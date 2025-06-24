Marsden invites Lancashire residents to celebrate 165th birthday

Marsden Building Society turns 165

Marsden Building Society is hosting a series of in-branch events to celebrate its 165th birthday.

Customers are invited to attend their local Marsden branch between Monday, June 30 and Friday, July 4 to enjoy free refreshments and to enter a prize draw to win £165 in an Affinity Saver account*.

The Marsden was founded by businessmen in Nelson, Lancashire, with the purpose of addressing the lack of suitable homes in the area. This meeting led to the establishment of the Great and Little Marsden Permanent Building Society in 1860, later changing its name to Marsden Building Society.

Today, the Society supports its members through a variety of savings accounts and specialist mortgage offering, accompanied by eight branches in Nelson, Barrowford, Burnley, Colne, Clitheroe, Garstang, Poulton and Lytham.

The Marsden is also involved in a number of community initiatives, including its Charitable Foundation that provides vital funding for grassroots causes, its Affinity Saver accounts that support its charity partners and a volunteering leave scheme for its colleagues.

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive at Marsden Building Society, commented: “We’re excited to invite members and local residents to celebrate such an amazing milestone for the Marsden. As a mutual organisation, we’ve never lost sight of our purpose, which is to support those living and working in our communities through accessible savings and mortgage products, as well as significant community investment. One hundred and sixty-five years later and we’re still run by, and for the benefit of, our members and that’s something that deserves to be celebrated.”

Award-winning Marsden Building Society scooped this year’s Red Rose Customer Service award and is a finalist in three categories at the upcoming 2025 BIBA awards.

*T&Cs apply.