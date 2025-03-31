Manchester's newest family play park offers 50% savings over the Easter holidays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For just £30, families can purchase a flexible bounce pass at Oxygen at MediaCity, offering a sweet discount of over 50%

This Easter Holidays, families can take advantage of Oxygen at MediaCity’s Easter Holiday Pass. For just £30, the pass holder can visit the park on any five days of the two-week break, including weekends and Bank Holidays, for 60 minutes of Open Play.

Thanks to the flexibility of the Pass, families can experience the joy of trying different games, meeting new friends, and making unforgettable memories together.

At Oxygen at MediaCity, jumpers can let loose on interconnected trampolines, a mega-airbag, an inflatable park and a Strike Arena, where players can form a team or take on a solo mission, to navigate their way through obstacles to strike lit-up targets and score the most points.

High above the park, bouncers over 120cm can take on the exhilarating high ropes course and navigate across six challenging crossings, while thrill-seekers who are 135cm or taller can get a sky-high feeling as they take flight and soar over the park on a harness on the Sky Rider.

Once families are bounced out and eggs-hausted, they can recharge in the cafe, with a snack or full feast from the new menu.

Options include all-day breakfast items such as Oreo & Strawberry Pancake stacks and a Bacon Roll, a Kids menu offering options including Halloumi Sticks, Chicken and Vegan Tenders and Pancakes with Gingerbread Man & Banana. The grown-ups can enjoy a variety of paninis, pizzas, burgers and salads, with Oxygen also offering sharing plates and Feed the Family bundles.

To find out more or to make a booking, go to www.oxygenactiveplay.co.uk, or to keep up with Oxygen’s day-to-day updates, follow oxygenactiveplay on Instagram or Oxygen At MediaCity on Facebook.