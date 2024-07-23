Limited camping tickets remaining for Colne's much loved Rhythm & Blues festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tickets are selling fast for The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival’s extremely popular campsite at the Colne & Nelson Rugby Club.

Colne Town Council are offering a fantastic range of camping and caravan deals for the festival, starting on Thursday 22nd August, right through to Tuesday 27th August.

For those looking to make a weekend of it, full festival camping for four nights in a small tent works out at just £9 per night, making this one of the best value festivals in the UK.

The dog-friendly campsite features shower and toilet facilities, breakfast and homemade hot meals from the rugby club, a shuttle bus running to and from the site throughout the festival, and a bar which is open between 8am and 2am.

The Great British R&B Festival campsite

A full programme of entertainment will also be on offer on the campsite, with Colne & Nelson Rugby Club once again being named as a venue for the Official Fringe Festival. Starting with local legends J-Bear & The Giants on Thursday 22nd August and finishing with BON UK on Monday 26th August, there will be 14 incredible performances on the campsite over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Camping tickets include full festival camping for a small tent, large tent and camper/caravan, as well as individual night camping on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

You can book your camping tickets here: https://www.bluesfestival.co.uk/tickets/

Nathan Cutler, Colne Town Council’s Events Officer, said: “We have had people coming back to the festival campsite for over 30 years now, it always has an incredible atmosphere and a real community feel throughout the festival.

Great options are available for both camping and caravans at the 2024 Great British R&B Festival

“The campsite has all the facilities you need to enjoy a terrific weekend here, with stunning views across Colne and beyond.

“Tickets are selling fast, so we would recommend anyone still thinking of booking their slot to get it booked before it’s too late.”

The main festival will feature over 50 artists across three venues including the Pendle Hippodrome, The Exchange Project Stage and The Little Theatre Acoustic Stage, with Matt Schofield, Dom Martin and Kyla Brox the headliners.

The festival will also welcome a real mix of Blues legends and up and coming stars including Norman Beaker, Franny Eubank, Chantel McGregor, The Cinelli Brothers, Ian Siegal, Demi Marriner and many more.

Full festival and individual day tickets can be purchased online here: https://www.bluesfestival.co.uk/tickets/

Alongside the three main venues, artistic directors Colne Blues Society will also be programming the Official Fringe Festival which will see blues and rock acts from all over the UK performing across 13 Official Fringe venues, which are free to attend.