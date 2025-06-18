Last week to earn points, whilst exploring our wonderful OutdoorTown, in the Beat the Street Burnley competition
The game now enters its Go Celebrate week where every Beat Box in the game will be giving out double points – giving participants a final opportunity to gain as many points as possible for their team.
Nearly 13,000 people have signed up and have together walked, cycled, wheeled, run and scooted an incredible 75,000 miles so far in the competition.
Currently, St Mary Magdalene CP Primary School leads the total points leaderboard with Rosewood Primary School in second place and St John the Baptist RC Primary School in third place. On the average points leaderboard, Lancashire Wildlife Trust is in first place with Mountaineers in second and Team TAC in third.
Beat the Street Burnley has been brought to you through a local partnership including, Burnley Borough Council, Lancashire County Council, Burnley Leisure and Culture, Canal & River Trust and other partners. It is supported via the National Lottery Community Fund and Sport England. It is being delivered by Intelligent Health.
Alexis Turner, local engagement coordinator for Beat the Street Burnley, said: “It’s always incredible how quickly the six-week game goes by, and fantastic once again to see so many people out scoring points. Be sure to make the most of the Beat Boxes while they’re still here and let’s see how far we can go as a community in the remaining week.”
The winners will be announced shortly after the end of the competition at www.beatthestreet.me/burnley and on social media at @BTSBurnley