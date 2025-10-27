Kargo MKT’s half-term line-up delivers spooky joy and creative chaos for Manchester families

Party With Frankenstein at Kargo MKT

This October half term, Kargo MKT is inviting families into a world of playful and seasonal creativity. With a line-up that includes kid-friendly raves, crafts, and character-led parties, their venue is transforming into a space for little monsters and curious makers.

The week began with a high-energy Boomchikkaboom family rave and LEGO, courtesy of Bricklands, setting the tone for a half-term filled with colour, movement, and community spirit.

Still to come:

Friday 31st October – Kids Party with Frankenstein 10:00 – 12:00 PM

Kids spooky Craft Club at Kargo MKT

Expect spooky games, silly dancing, and lots of fun!

Saturday 1st November – Kids Spooky Craft Club 10:00 – 12:00 PM

A hands-on morning of eerie art, googly eyes, and Halloween-inspired creations.

Sunday 2nd November – FREE Mini Disco with the Princess with the Red Rose 10:00 – 12:00 PM

A fairy-tale finale of music, movement, and magical moments.

All events are designed to be inclusive, imaginative, and full of heart. With a mix of free and low-cost sessions, Kargo MKT are making sure all the family can join in on the fun. Kenzie, Blend Family’s Head of Events, reflected on the week so far, “We’ve had monsters dancing, princesses twirling, and children building worlds out of LEGO. It’s brilliant chaos, and I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

With food, drink, and plenty on throughout the half-term, Kargo MKT is the place to be for the little ones.

Visit the Kargo website to get your tickets!