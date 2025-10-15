Jurassic Village adventure golf course off to a roaring start

Burnley’s newest visitor attraction, the Jurassic Village adventure golf course at Prairie Sports Village, is now open to the public – in good time for the October half-term school holiday.

The 18-hole adventure course has a ‘Jurassic/dinosaur’ theme and features model dinosaurs, some as tall as 4m, a volcano, sculptures, a water feature, and an artificial rockwork entrance.

It has been developed by Burnley Leisure & Culture (BLC), the borough’s public sector leisure and culture operator, as part of its strategy to create healthier, happier communities.

Wes Kellow, BLC’s Leisure Commercial & Development Manager, says: “We’re very excited to be welcoming our first visitors and the Jurassic dinosaur theme is already capturing the imagination of all ages.

Some of the first visitors

“Every corner of the course has been carefully designed to immerse players in a Jurassic world. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking for a fun family day out, each hole offers something different to keep both children and grown-ups entertained from start to finish.

“We’re recommending booking in advance, especially during weekends, holidays, and peak times. We’ll provide the clubs and balls – just bring your sense of adventure!”

One of the first visitors, Chris Wright from Hapton, says: “I think it’s great – it will interest a lot of people to come and have a look and play.

“We used to drive 45 minutes to Warrington to play on a course very similar to this, so it’s great to have it on our doorstep. We’re here most weeks for football, so I’d say we’re going to be regulars!”

Hole number 10 - one of the trickiest

An official opening ceremony conducted by the Mayor of Burnley, Councillor Paul Reynolds, along with other councillors, external partners and children from five local schools, will take place on Wednesday 22 October.

It takes place in the week Prairie Sports Village marks the 10th anniversary of the £2.5m development that transformed what was once playing fields with a changing room pavilion into the multi-sports and hospitality complex it is today.

The venue now hosts a Toptracer Range driving range, a PGA professional golf academy with Elite Golf Performance centre, two FA-approved 3G floodlit football pitches, Prairie Bistro, conferencing facilities, grass and rugby football pitches.

Prairie Sports Village was opened on 25th October 2015, a year after winning the backing of Burnley Council and receiving significant funding from the Football Foundation and Sport England.

Good shot!

Since then, it has clocked up an impressive list of milestones:

Over 1.3 million visitors.

Over 22 million balls hit on the Toptracer Range.

Over £1.7m of investment made on upgrades, such as the refurbishment of the Windermere Suite in 2024 and the building of a new golf reception and shop earlier this year.

“The Prairie has a long history of serving the people of Burnley, but the last 10 years have seen it become an integral part of the community – enjoyed by all ages and abilities for its sporting facilities and known for the excellence, quality and value of our hospitality facilities,” adds Mr Kellow.

“We constantly reinvest in our facilities all over the borough, and the Jurassic Village Adventure golf is the latest on a long list of improvements we’ve made at the Prairie over the years. It’s diversifying what we already have there, and building on the Prairie’s reputation for attracting children to sports from an early age.”

To book a visit to the Jurassic course, which can also host children’s parties, visit: https://blcgroup.co.uk/jurassic-village/