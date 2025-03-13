"It's the best job in the world": Oxygen at MediaCity's Chief Excitement Officer reflects on his first month

8-year-old Walter Massaya Hall, Oxygen at MediaCity’s CEO (Chief Excitement Officer) cut the ribbon at the new venue, officially opening the park

On Thursday 6th March, Walter Massaya Hall, the newly appointed CEO (Chief Excitement Officer) cut the ribbon, officially opening Oxygen at MediaCity, as part of his first month on the job.

Following a city-wide search to find a pint-sized CEO to oversee the excitement levels and maximise BIG-TIME Fun throughout the park, 8-year-old Walter from Stockport was selected as Oxygen at MediaCity’s Chief Excitement Officer.

So far, his official duties have included interviewing Oxygen’s ‘other’ CEO, Steven Wilson to find out more about the park and testing out all of the activities in the brand-new venue. Most recently, Walter ceremoniously cut the ribbon at Oxygen at MediaCity’s launch party, officially welcoming guests to the park.

Oxygen at MediaCity

Following his appointment, Walter was also interviewed by budding local reporters, Alex and Olivia Brown, and gave them an exclusive tour around the park before it officially opened to the public.

Families looking for BIG-TIME fun will enter the park, first travelling through Oxygen’s immersive worlds of play, the Down Undies, Mello Lello Land, and Jungle Fever Treehouse, before getting ready and raring to go in Oxygen’s signature Excite Tunnel.

In the park, jumpers can let loose on 24 interconnected trampolines, a mega-airbag, an inflatable park and Strike Arena. While bouncers over 120cm can take on the exhilarating high ropes course and thrill-seekers who are 135cm or taller can take flight and soar over the park on a harness on the Sky Rider.

Oxygen at MediaCity will have a dedicated Toddler Venture zone, where under 5s can bounce, climb, learn, and play at their own pace, in a safe and exciting environment.

Alex and Olivia Brown, budding local reporters

What’s more, Oxygen will hold daily sessions, specifically designed to support toddlers’ (under 5s) development as well as regular Peaceful Play sessions for those with sensory needs or learning difficulties.

Walter, Chief Excitement Officer of Oxygen at MediaCity, said: “Being Oxygen’s mini CEO is the best job in the world! So far, I’ve got to test out the equipment, interview Steve, the big CEO, and cut the ribbon at the launch party.

It’s really hard to choose the best part of the park, but I’d say the Strike Arena is probably my favourite, especially when we’re playing tig. I also really like the high ropes and can’t wait until I’m tall enough to try the Sky Rider.

The Oxygen Hero Crew are so fun and they organise games like tig and hide and seek, which are so fun. I can’t wait to go back!”

To find out more, or to book a session at Oxygen at MediaCity, visit: oxygenactiveplay.co.uk/activity-parks/media-city