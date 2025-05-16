Introducing The Manchester Home Show: The One Stop Shop for First Time Buyers

Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel, 10:30am - 4pm, Saturday 31st May

Hundreds of budding homebuyers across the North West are expected to flock to the Manchester Home Show on Saturday 31st May to find out more about getting onto the property ladder.

Hosted by Share to Buy, the country's no.1 property portal dedicated to affordable homeownership, the Manchester Home Show will be the first of its kind in the North West. The show follows in the footsteps of its sister events, the long-running London Home Show and the newer Bristol Home Show, which have seen over 80,000 attendees over the past 10 years.

Free to attend, guests will have access to a plethora of in-depth information about alternative home-buying schemes, including Shared Ownership, Deposit Unlock, Rent to Buy and more. Industry expert exhibitors on the day will include show sponsors Gecko Homes, L&Q, Places for People, Plumlife Homes and Tembo. Attendees will also be able to chat to independent mortgage advisors and conveyancing solicitors for financial and legal advice.

Alongside some of the biggest names in the affordable housing industry, a programme of live sessions will run throughout the day. Expert-led workshops and seminars will be hosted by Places for People and Tembo. Share to Buy’s Head of Brand & Content, Jade Turnstill, will be running a session on ‘home-buying hacks’, following an extremely popular debut at the London Home Show.

Jade Turnstill comments: “We’re extremely excited to take the home show to the North West. The Manchester Home Show marks the second Share to Buy event outside of the capital and underscores our commitment to making affordable homeownership more accessible across the UK. Whether attendees are just beginning their journey or ready to make a move, the Manchester Home Show will provide the guidance and support to help them find their ideal home.”

Sponsors of the Manchester Home Show, L&Q, Places for People, Gecko Homes and Plumlife Homes, are currently selling new properties in and around Manchester, which guests at the Manchester Home Show will be able to find out more about and even register their interest on the day.

Some of the affordable homes on offer at the Manchester Home Show will include:

D’Urton Grange by L&Q in Broughton offers a peaceful rural setting on the edge of Preston, ideal for families, with great transport connections and access to highly rated schools. The development comprises 250 two, three and four bedroom houses and customers can choose from a number of house designs, which feature open-plan kitchen/dining areas with integrated appliances, sleek bathrooms, ample storage, and eco-friendly features like electric car charging points. All homes come with private rear gardens, off-street parking, and access to green spaces. D'Urton Grange is just minutes from the M55, offering quick access to Blackpool, and the M6, which connects you to Lancaster and Manchester. Shared Ownership prices at D’urton Grange start from £51,250 for a 25% share of a two bedroom house (FMV: £205,000), and market sale prices start from £249,000 for a three bedroom house.

Gecko Homes have a collection of one and two bedroom Shared Ownership apartments coming soon to Boundary View, Old Trafford, on the doorstep of Manchester city centre. Each apartment will benefit from private outdoor space, as well as communal landscaped gardens. Homes benefit from efficient heating and hot water solutions to make these apartments even more affordable and to help reduce the development’s carbon footprint. Bordering both Manchester and Salford and with great transport links nearby, Old Trafford gives residents excellent access to a range of amenities, activities and entertainment options. Pricing for a one bedroom Shared Ownership apartment begins from £63,175 for a 35% share (FMV: £180,500).

Nestled within the established residential area of Thornton-Cleveleys, Places for People are currently offering a collection of three bedroom Shared Ownership properties at Thistleton Park. This coastal development is conveniently situated close to a range of local amenities, including highly rated schools, shopping facilities and Poulton-le-Fylde train station, which provides direct lines to major cities like Manchester, Liverpool, and Leeds. Regular bus services and the coastal tram line offer convenient travel options throughout the North West region, including access to Preston City Centre, Fleetwood, and Blackpool. These high-specification homes are generously sized and thoughtfully designed with family living in mind. Houses feature private gardens, off-road parking and flooring fitted throughout as standard. Pricing begins from £104,848 for a 45% share of a three bedroom house (FMV: £232,995).

Visit sharetobuy.com to find out more about these properties.

Tickets for the Manchester Home Show are free, but visitors must register in advance to attend.

For more information, or to reserve your place at the event, please visit the Eventbrite page: bit.ly/mhsspring2025. You can also follow @SharetoBuy on Instagram for further updates, top tips, videos and more.