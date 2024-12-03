Greenbrook Pantomime Society Presents Puss In Boots 2025

It’s that time of year again!

We are thrilled to announce that tickets are now on sale for our January 2025 production of Puss In Boots, proudly presented by Greenbrook Methodist Church Greenbrook Road, Burnley Tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss out on this post festive treat!

You can purchase your tickets online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/greenbrook-panto, or message our Facebook page www.facebook.com/GreenbrookPantomimeSocietyPresents.

Book Now and get ready for an unforgettable panto experience with family and friends! We look forward to seeing you there!

GPS poster.

Greenbrook Pantomime Societies 49th production.

We can't wait to welcome you to our 2025 panto of Puss In Boots, rehearsals are well underway with lots of fun being had putting this show together! We hope to see you there!