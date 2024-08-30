Fringe hit It’s the Economy, Stupid! heads out on tour around the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's the Economy Stupid! is heading out on tour after a successful Edinburgh Fringe run this August, selling out shows since the first weekend. The show will be at Down Town Kitchen & Café on 11th September.

Joe Sellman-Leava and Dylan Howells try to uncover how the economy wins elections, and why the force that dominates our lives is so bloody complicated! Developed with and directed by internationally acclaimed Katharina Reinthaller, and produced by Worklight Theatre.

Using paper bags, an old board game, and a pinch of theatrical magic, Joe and Dylan tell the true story of how Joe’s family lost their home and livelihood during the early 90s recession. They also explain the economic forces that led to this, with innovative projection mapping and stage magic. Their quest is to make economics accessible and entertaining; while connecting a deeply personal story to the economic reality we all face today, including the crisis in both housing and the cost of living.

Taking its title from James Carville (who successfully framed the 1992 American Presidential election around the recession), It’s the Economy, Stupid! is underpinned by magic, storytelling, and auto fiction, uncovering the true cost of low financial literacy in a world dominated by money.

It's The Economy, Stupid!

Joe Sellman-Leava comments, It’s the Economy, Stupid is the culmination of two years of research, development and a few burning questions I have about how our economy functions, the way it shapes our politics, and why it has, thus far, failed to solve the climate, cost-of-living and housing crises. It is also the result of a collaboration with Dylan Howells and Katharina Reinthaller – both of whom I’d worked with separately before this, but never as a trio. They both bring joy, creativity and tenacity to every show they make, and I think together we've created something mischievous, moving and magical.

Previous praise for It’s The Economy, Stupid!

Smart, sharp...deftly blends the personal with the political – The Stage ★★★★

Genuine delight and a lot of charm – Playbill ★★★★

This passionate, educational show allows Worklight Theatre to stimulate both the idealist and the cynic in their audience, making a fresh inquiry into how our finances work, or don’t - The List ★★★★

An impassioned call to action - The Arts Hub ★★★★½

An effective double act…both performers bring charisma and intelligence – The Guardian