Former Selecter and Madness musician to perform at Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival in Colne

A former band member of the English ska band the Selecter and keyboard player for the legendary Madness will perform at the 2025 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival in Colne this August.

The Out & Out Blues Band will take to the Exchange Project Stage on Saturday 23rd August at 5pm.

With over 150 years of combined musical experience and led by James Mackie himself, The Out and Outs produce full-blooded blues and boogie at its very best, featuring Mackie on Hammond organ and keys, Ben Ruth on harmonica and vocals, Niels Rasmussen on guitar, Rob Livesey on bass and vocals, and James Barrott on drums.

Their performance in Colne will be part of an incredible weekend of live music in East Lancashire, which runs from 22nd – 24th August.

Former Madness keyboard player James Mackie will perform at the 2025 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival

It will be the first time that former Madness piano player Mackie and his band have performed at the festival, but having played the piano from the age of 14, a career in music was always on the horizon.

Growing up on the exciting Lancaster music scene, he soon built up a reputation as an extremely talented musician and in 1980 Mackie joined two-tone ska band The Selecter, for who he played Hammond organ and tenor sax, recording albums Celebrate the Bullet and Dance Craze.

It was in the mid-1980s that the exciting opportunity for Mackie to join Madness came along, selected to be the bands new pianist.

Incredibly his first gig performing for Madness was on Saturday Night Live in New York, which Mackie describes as a “frightening experience, to say the least… but it was something that I’ll never forget.”

Remembering his first meeting with the band ahead of that infamous debut in New York, Mackie was informed that they would be playing four numbers, but rather than supplying a song list, he was told it could be any four tracks from all of their albums.

Furiously endeavouring to learn every song ever produced by Madness, Mackie enjoyed an amazing experience which began with hit classic ‘Our House’ on the show.

More live performances followed, as well as festivals and TV work across the UK and Europe, before the band members moved on for pastures new.

Keen to continue making a living in the industry, Mackie explored a range of options after Madness and enjoyed a career in music as a composer for radio, theatre, dance, TV and film, including writing the full soundtrack for one of the first ever theatre productions of The Hobbit.

An extremely talented musician, Mackie is now delighted to be finally ‘living his dream’ – back where it all started, playing boogie and the blues.

Talking about performing at the 2025 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival, James Mackie said: “It’s fantastic, the whole culture in that area is amazing. It’s a really nationally important festival.

“We are really excited to be launching our new album Are You Happy Yet? at the festival, which will be available on vinyl and CD.

“If you like your blues with energy, you will get a lot of it… the place will be absolutely rocking by the time we’ve finished, I can guarantee that.”

Simon Shackleton, Festival Coordinator at Colne Blues Society, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have James and The Out and Out Blues Band at this year’s festival.

“They are an incredible band and a must watch for anyone who enjoys live music. Their performances are electric and we would encourage everyone to get there early to avoid disappointment!”

Tickets are selling fast for the popular festival, with full festival tickets priced at £120 and day tickets at £55, while new afternoon and evening session tickets have been introduced this year, priced at £30 and £40 respectively.

Early bid tickets have already sold out for 2025, while camping tickets are also available – with full festival camping available for just £9 per night.

Alongside the three main venues, Pendle Hippodrome, Exchange Project Stage and The Little Theatre, Colne Blues Society will also be programming the Official Fringe Festival which will see acts performing at venues across five days, all of which are free to attend.

Festival tickets and camping tickets can be purchased here: https://www.bluesfestival.co.uk/tickets/

Barnfield Construction have been named as the main sponsor for the 2025 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival.

You can learn more about them on their website: https://www.barnfieldconstruction.co.uk/