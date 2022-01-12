The best series on Netflix 2022: Here are 10 highly rated shows you have to binge this year

Here's a list of the 10 highest-rated series currently on Netflix according to rottentomatoes.com, with every show on the list given a 100 per cent fresh (good) rating on the Tomatometer.
1. Amend: The Fight for America
Will Smith takes a look into the evolving, often lethal, fight for equal rights in America through the lens of the US Constitution's 14th Amendment
Photo: Joshua Kulic
2. The Confession Killer
The Confession Killer sees serial killer Henry Lee Lucas rise to infamy when he confesses to hundreds of unsolved murders which bring closure to grieving families. But are these confession legitimate or fallacy?
Photo: Netflix
3. Giri/Haji
Originally shown on the BBC, Giri/Haji is the story of a Tokyo detective who travels to London to look for his long-lost younger brother
Photo: NETFLIX
4. Dash and Lily
A Christmas romance proves opposites do attract in this highly acclaimed series
Photo: ALISON COHEN ROSA/NETFLIX